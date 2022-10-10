UrduPoint.com

Survey To Evaluate Rain-flood Losses Being Carried Out

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Monday said a survey was being carried out to ascertain losses occurred by recent rains and flood

Presiding over an important meeting here in his office, he said the survey was being carried out with the help of revenue, health, education, livestock, agriculture and police department from October 15, 2022.

He said that district Badin had been divided into two phases and survey of phase one would be conducted in Badin,Shaheed Fazil Raho and Talhar from from 15th to 29th October while survey in Matli and Tando Bago will be completed in second phase from October 30 to November 13, 2022.

DC said that this survey will be carried out door-to-door and village-to-village and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Najeeb-u- Rehman Jamali and relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

