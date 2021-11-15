UrduPoint.com

Survey Under Way To Ascertain Co-operative Market Fire Damages, Says CM Syed Murad Ali Shah

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Survey under way to ascertain co-operative market fire damages, says CM Syed Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that a survey was under way to assess the damages caused by a fire at the Co-operative Market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that a survey was under way to assess the damages caused by a fire at the Co-operative Market.

He said this while talking to media persons after inaugurating a vaccination drive against measles and rubella at the NJV school here.

Replying to another question, he said that the secretary health had been directed to resolve all legal demands of the vaccinators currently protesting for the acceptance of their demands.

He said that it was unfair to stage protests when the provincial government had waged a war against deadly and communicable diseases.

'It is against ethics of the health profession to protest at the cost of healthcare services,' he added.

