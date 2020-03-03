Surveying and Mapping (Amendment) Bill, 2020 lands in Senate

(@FahadShabbir)

The Surveying and Mapping (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed from the National Assembly landed in Senate on Tuesday

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on behalf of Minister for Defence moved the bill to amend the Surveying and Mapping Act, 2014 [The Surveying and Mapping (Amendment) Bill, 2020] in the Senate.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani referred the bill to the concerned standing committee for further deliberation.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister laid before the Senate, the Annual Report of the National Economic Council for the Financial year 2016-17 as required under clause (5) of Article 156 of the Constitution.

Azam Khan Swati on behalf of Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza also laid before the House the Annual Report of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for the year 2016-17, as required under clause (4) of Article 153 of the Constitution.