Surveyor General Highlights NSDI’s Benefits For Multiple Sectors In Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Surveyor General of Pakistan, Major General Rafiq-ur-Rehman, HI (M) on Tuesday said the implementation of the National Spatial Data Infrastructure (NSDI) would significantly benefit sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and tourism, among many others.
Speaking at a ceremony held here at a local hotel, he highlighted that the NSDI would also aid in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including efforts to combat climate change.
He noted that the NSDI is established globally for policy planning and developing sustainable solutions. In Pakistan, a feasibility study for establishing the NSDI has been completed by the Survey of Pakistan in collaboration with GIS Plus.
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of shields to the participants.
