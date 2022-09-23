UrduPoint.com

Surveys, Assessment Of Damaged Properties Affected By Recent Flood Continue In District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 12:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :District Administration Abbottabad is continuing work of inspection/assessment of properties affected by the recent heavy rains and floods in various parts of the district.

In the four tehsils of Abbottabad District, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Salim, the respective Additional Assistant Commissioners along with the representatives of the district departments are completing the assessment work.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad.

Saqlain Salim, along with revenue staff and teams from related departments, visited Sarbhana, Khann, Aziz Bang, Singli and other places and compiled a report on the damages caused due to recent rains.

People of the flood-hit areas have appreciated the efforts of the district administration regarding the surveys and assessment of damaged and destroyed property and also demanded immediately for financial assistance to the victims so they would be able to reconstruct their houses and other buildings.

