Survival Chances Increased By 90%, If Breast Cancer Diagnosed At Early Stage: VC

Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:30 PM



KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Dow University of Health Sciences, Prof. Muhammad Saeed Qureshi Tuesday said that "If breast cancer is diagnosed before it develops or at an early stage, the chances of survival increase by 90%." He expressed these views while speaking to volunteer students, faculty and other staff on the occasion of "Pink Day", a public awareness drive at Dow Medical College in partnership with the Higher education Commission and the Pink Ribbon Youth Awareness Programme.

Fountain clock towers and trees of Dow Medical College were decorated with pink balloons, while reception gates were also decorated with pink balloons at various places, in which printed material was also distributed to the participants.

Pink masks and pink ribbons were also distributed in this regard. Vice Chancellor Dow University of Health Sciences, Pro Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Principal Dow Medical College and others wrote comments on the notice board.

Vice Chancellor Prof.

Muhammad Saeed Qureshi said that it was the cause of death in women, the early diagnosis of this deadly disease could be made by the infected person by self-examination and in case of any abnormal lump or nodule, the doctor could be consulted without any hesitation, he said.

Cells begin to grow excessively and destroy healthy tissue, as the disease was more common in women, so they should do the initial test themselves.

While Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Zarnaz Wahid wrote on the notice board.

"Self-examination and early reporting can help prevent the spread of the disease," said Dow University Registrar Dr. Asher Afaq.

"Fight with all your might there is no room for fear" Principal Dow Medical College Prof. Amjad Siraj Memon noted that "self-examination is very important", Prof. Farhat Jalil wrote that "take care of yourself and be aware of the deadly disease", Dr. Fawad Ali Musa wrote that "spreading awareness about the deadly disease. There is a great goal, and those who work for it are great".

More Stories From Pakistan

