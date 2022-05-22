UrduPoint.com

Survival Of A Nation Depends Upon Its Culture: AJK President:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Survival of a nation depends upon its culture: AJK President:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :, May 22 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while stressing the need for promotion of cultural activities in the state has said that they play a very positive role in shaping up a strong and healthy society.

The AJK president said this while addressing an inaugural function of the annual Besakhi Mela in Khuiratta town of Mirpur division's Kotli district late Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhary said that steps were needed to be taken both at government and private level for the promotion of cultural activities like festivals and fairs. Besides providing entertainment to people, the events like Besakhi, he said, were pivotal for the promotion of indigenous culture, traditions and social values. The president praised the organizers for arranging this wonderful event. "A nation stays alive when its culture stays alive", the president said.

Referring to the abysmal political and human rights situation on the other side of the Line of Control, the president said that the Modi led government in India was engaged in conspiracies to take hold of the entire territory and grab it completely.

In this regard, he said, "India has issued fake domiciles to 4.2 million non- Kashmiris to change the proportion of population in Occupied Kashmir, while more than 4,000 Indian investors are being allotted land under the guise of investment".

Similarly, the president said that redrawing of political map and Constituencies in Occupied Kashmir were part of the Modi government's long-term plan to install a Hindu Chief Minister in the Muslim majority state.

He said that people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir were not alone in their struggle. "The people of Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in Kashmir", he maintained.

The event was also addressed by Minister for Health Ansar Abdali, SAPM Chaudhry Rafiq Nayyar, Minister for Finance Chaudhry Akhlaq Ahmed, Minister for Higher education Zafar Malik and others.

Earlier, the president was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival to Khoirata. On the occasion Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry inspected various stalls set up by various departments and civil society organizations. The festival would feature javelin throwing, Kabaddi, horse dancing and other cultural programs.

On the occasion, Health Minister Dr. Ansar Abdali also presented a special shield to the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.

Meanwhile, the President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry visited Dargah Aghar Sharif and offered Fateha.

He also visited the residence of former Chairman District Council Khoierta Raja Iqbal Sikandar, late Zia Hameed and former Additional Advocate General Kotli Chaudhry Razzaq Advocate and offered his condolences to the bereaved family. Ends/app/ahr

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Chief Minister Education Civil Society Kabaddi Mirpur Kotli Khuiratta Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Muslim Family Event Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

3 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

11 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

11 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

11 hours ago
 Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for prov ..

Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for provision of justice, transfer of ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.