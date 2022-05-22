Survival of a nation depends upon its culture: AJK President:

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :, May 22 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while stressing the need for promotion of cultural activities in the state has said that they play a very positive role in shaping up a strong and healthy society.

The AJK president said this while addressing an inaugural function of the annual Besakhi Mela in Khuiratta town of Mirpur division's Kotli district late Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhary said that steps were needed to be taken both at government and private level for the promotion of cultural activities like festivals and fairs. Besides providing entertainment to people, the events like Besakhi, he said, were pivotal for the promotion of indigenous culture, traditions and social values. The president praised the organizers for arranging this wonderful event. "A nation stays alive when its culture stays alive", the president said.

Referring to the abysmal political and human rights situation on the other side of the Line of Control, the president said that the Modi led government in India was engaged in conspiracies to take hold of the entire territory and grab it completely.

In this regard, he said, "India has issued fake domiciles to 4.2 million non- Kashmiris to change the proportion of population in Occupied Kashmir, while more than 4,000 Indian investors are being allotted land under the guise of investment".

Similarly, the president said that redrawing of political map and Constituencies in Occupied Kashmir were part of the Modi government's long-term plan to install a Hindu Chief Minister in the Muslim majority state.

He said that people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir were not alone in their struggle. "The people of Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in Kashmir", he maintained.

The event was also addressed by Minister for Health Ansar Abdali, SAPM Chaudhry Rafiq Nayyar, Minister for Finance Chaudhry Akhlaq Ahmed, Minister for Higher education Zafar Malik and others.

Earlier, the president was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival to Khoirata. On the occasion Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry inspected various stalls set up by various departments and civil society organizations. The festival would feature javelin throwing, Kabaddi, horse dancing and other cultural programs.

On the occasion, Health Minister Dr. Ansar Abdali also presented a special shield to the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.

Meanwhile, the President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry visited Dargah Aghar Sharif and offered Fateha.

He also visited the residence of former Chairman District Council Khoierta Raja Iqbal Sikandar, late Zia Hameed and former Additional Advocate General Kotli Chaudhry Razzaq Advocate and offered his condolences to the bereaved family. Ends/app/ahr