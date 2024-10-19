Survival of civilization and culture possible only by staying connected: Dr. Ishaq Samijo

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 12:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Reknowned Sindhi poet and writer Dr. Ishaq Samijo has said that the survival of civilization and culture would be possible only by staying connected; cutting off one's own language was equivalent to cutting off the earth.
He expressed these views during the certificate distribution ceremony to Sindhi language learners.
He further said that it was a matter of pride for him when Urdu-speaking brothers and sisters speak Sindhi after learning Sindhi from the Sindhi Language Authority.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Anwar Mansoor Mangiro said, "The learning program by Sindhi Language Authority has proved to be very effective, which needs more publicity so that more people are connected with Sindhi language and the teachers of private schools are better.
"
In this event, the students of Sindhi who were taking the basic learning course of other languages delivered speeches in Sindhi.
On the occasion, the trainers Sattar Sarohi, Elahi Bakhsh Ajhan, Shaukat Chachar, and the learners Prof. Asif Zahoori, Adnan Soomri, Momina Musrat, Ghulam Rasool Sodhar, Faizan Siddiqui, Ashar Shahid, Zohaib Bharri, and others also expressed their views.
Certificates were given to the five successful candidates of the three-month course of basic learning of Sindhi and the one-month course for private teachers.
