Open Menu

Survival Of Civilization And Culture Possible Only By Staying Connected: Dr. Ishaq Samijo

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Survival of civilization and culture possible only by staying connected: Dr. Ishaq Samijo

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Reknowned Sindhi poet and writer Dr. Ishaq Samijo has said that the survival of civilization and culture would be possible only by staying connected; cutting off one's own language was equivalent to cutting off the earth.

He expressed these views during the certificate distribution ceremony to Sindhi language learners.

He further said that it was a matter of pride for him when Urdu-speaking brothers and sisters speak Sindhi after learning Sindhi from the Sindhi Language Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Anwar Mansoor Mangiro said, "The learning program by Sindhi Language Authority has proved to be very effective, which needs more publicity so that more people are connected with Sindhi language and the teachers of private schools are better.

"

 

In this event, the students of Sindhi who were taking the basic learning course of other languages delivered speeches in Sindhi.

On the occasion, the trainers Sattar Sarohi, Elahi Bakhsh Ajhan, Shaukat Chachar, and the learners Prof. Asif Zahoori, Adnan Soomri, Momina Musrat, Ghulam Rasool Sodhar, Faizan Siddiqui, Ashar Shahid, Zohaib Bharri, and others also expressed their views.

 

Certificates were given to the five successful candidates of the three-month course of basic learning of Sindhi and the one-month course for private teachers.

Related Topics

Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

12 hours ago
 EPI launches community-based awareness program

EPI launches community-based awareness program

12 hours ago
 ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threat ..

ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats

12 hours ago
 Major political parties develop consensus on const ..

Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan

12 hours ago
Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: I ..

Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told

12 hours ago
 LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to fema ..

LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to female students harassment

13 hours ago
 Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration ..

Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration file

13 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, C ..

Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, China GDP

13 hours ago
 Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, ..

Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times

14 hours ago
 136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid ..

136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid geopolitical tensions

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan