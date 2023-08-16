Open Menu

Survivor Of Domestic Violence Undergoes Successful Plastic Surgery At LGH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2023 | 08:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :In a significant development, Rizwana, a survivor of domestic violence, underwent her inaugural successful plastic surgery at the General Hospital Lahore on Wednesday.

Principal of the Graduate Medical Institute, Professor Alfreed Zafar, confirmed this positive outcome in an official statement.

The surgical procedure involved grafting to address wounds on both her cheeks and eye. Professor Alfreed Zafar underscored the complexity of wound cleaning and grafting procedures, highlighting their critical nature. He further elaborated on the high level of care and attention Rizwana was receiving, pointing out that under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, she was being provided with top-tier medical facilities.

Round-the-clock medical support was being ensured through the dedicated efforts of doctors and nurses.

Professor Alfreed Zafar stressed the commitment to Rizwana's well-being by emphasizing regular communication with the provincial health minister regarding her progress. Additionally, the head of the Medical board, Professor Judat Saleem, detailed the comprehensive medical care Rizwana received. Notably, the wounds on her head and back were thoroughly cleansed and sutured, leading to improvements in her platelet and blood levels.

This successful plastic surgery marks a significant step towards Rizwana's recovery, highlighting the crucial role of medical expertise, dedication, and support in addressing the aftermath of domestic violence.

