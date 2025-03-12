Survivors Of Jaffar Express Attack Share Their Ordeal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2025 | 05:34 PM
Security forces continue operation against terrorists to save more hostages in Bolan area of Balochistan
QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2025) The survivors of the Jaffar Express have shared their ordeal during the terrorists’ attack, saying that there was chaos and terror everywhere near Machh, Balochistan.
“We could not understand what was happening after the explosion,” said survivor, adding that the armed men started checking their identity cards on the train.
Another survivor Noor was of the view that intense gunfire started after a blast and they had nothing to do but to run for to make attempt to hide or save themselves.
He said that many passengers just lied down on the floor when the attackers loudly asked them to come out.
“I along with my children and family came out of the train, and they let me and my family go,” said a man, who was above 50s. He said that they let the women, children and aged people go.
However, he recalled that the terrorists warned them not to look back. He said he and his family members escaped from there and reached a safe point.
A female survivor said that, “A blast took place first when they were sitting in the train and we were asked to step out.
We walked for two hours after the attack,”.
Muhammad Ashraf, another passenger, counted that “It felt like doomsday. There was panic everywhere. The attackers did not harm women or elderly passengers. There were more than 100 armed assailants.”
Pakistan Army personnel, he said, at Paneer Station provided aid and comforted the passengers, who were all in a state of fear.
The latest reports said that 190 passengers have been rescued while 30 terrorists have been killed during a second-day operation in Bolan. However, it is yet to be verified that whether the passengers were released or they were rescued by the security forces. The terrorists, according to some reports, made women and children shield from any attack or operation of the security forces.
However, the freed passengers of the Jaffar Express were taken to Quetta amid strict security arrangements, where the anxious family members were waiting for them at the station.
Some inured passengers have also been shifted to the nearby hospital.
The security forces are continuing operation in the area to save lives of the rest of the hostages.
