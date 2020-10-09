Another batch of 26 outstanding but deserving students of Pakistan Study Centre of University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday received scholarships under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Another batch of 26 outstanding but deserving students of Pakistan Study Centre of University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday received scholarships under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddiqui Kalhoro who was the chief guest at the scholarship distribution ceremony held at the auditorium of Pakistan Study Centre, called upon the recipients of scholarship to work hard and fully concentrate on their study so that they could play their due role for the development of the country.

He said the scholarships were being granted to outstanding deserving students purely on merit basis and the recipients could get educational benefits by properly utilizing the scholarship amount.

"The well educated persons can avail to admit their children in private sector schools, colleges and universities but the University of Sindh is a hope for poor class people to enroll their children in different disciplines for their bright future", the VC said adding that the University of Sindh was the only public sector higher learning institution providing hostel accommodation facility to students as other university had withdrawn this facility.

Later, the Vice Chancellor gave cheques of Rs. 56,500/- each to 26 male and female students of Pakistan Study Centre. Among others, Director Pakistan Study Centre Dr. Shuja Ahmed mahesar and Director Area Study Centre Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani were also present on the occasion.