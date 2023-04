HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro and its all campuses will remain closed on Monday May 1, 2023 on account of International Labour Day.

SU Registrar Dr.

Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto said in a circular issued on Saturday that University of Sindh Allama II Kazi Campus Jamshoro, Elsa Kazi Campus Hyderabad, Laar Campus Badin, Thatta Campus, Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Campus Dadu, Larkana Campus, Mirpurkhas Campus and Syed Allahndo Shah Campus Naushahro Feroze will remain closed on May 1, 2023 owing to International Labour Day.

However essential staff will be present on their duty.