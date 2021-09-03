UrduPoint.com

SU's Institute Of Art And Designs Publishes Six-month Newsletter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:10 PM

SU's Institute of Art and Designs publishes six-month newsletter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Institute of Art and Designs, University of Sindh Jamshoro has published its six monthly newsletter.

The Director of the Institute and young artist professor Saeed Ahmed Mangi accompanied by the Dean faculty of Arts Professor Syed Jawed Iqbal and teachers held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and presented him newsletter.

The Vice Chancellor on the occasion appreciated the quality of publication of newsletter, quality of paper, news and photos.

He stressed the need for maximum representation of students in news letters and displaying photos of various activities.

VC further said that it was a good tradition that Institute of Art and Design was preserving its different research work including performance of six months, educational, research activities and students degree shows through publishing newsletter.

Dean faculty of Arts Professor Dr. Syed Jawed Iqbal, Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Professor Naimat ullah Khilji, Nadir Ali Jamali, Najeeb ullah Rashdi, Sabeen Naeem, Rabeela Abro and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Young Jamshoro

Recent Stories

US Aware of Watchdog Report on N. Korea Restarting ..

US Aware of Watchdog Report on N. Korea Restarting Nuclear Reactors - NORAD Chie ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Exchange Index Tops 4,000 Points First Time ..

Moscow Exchange Index Tops 4,000 Points First Time Ever

2 minutes ago
 US to Lay Out Next Steps to Combat Delta Variant N ..

US to Lay Out Next Steps to Combat Delta Variant Next Week - Biden

2 minutes ago
 Karakoram International University closes for inde ..

Karakoram International University closes for indefinite period for security rea ..

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 267754 cuseces water

IRSA releases 267754 cuseces water

7 minutes ago
 SMEDA holds 3-day training workshop for SMEs

SMEDA holds 3-day training workshop for SMEs

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.