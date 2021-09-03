(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Institute of Art and Designs, University of Sindh Jamshoro has published its six monthly newsletter.

The Director of the Institute and young artist professor Saeed Ahmed Mangi accompanied by the Dean faculty of Arts Professor Syed Jawed Iqbal and teachers held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and presented him newsletter.

The Vice Chancellor on the occasion appreciated the quality of publication of newsletter, quality of paper, news and photos.

He stressed the need for maximum representation of students in news letters and displaying photos of various activities.

VC further said that it was a good tradition that Institute of Art and Design was preserving its different research work including performance of six months, educational, research activities and students degree shows through publishing newsletter.

Dean faculty of Arts Professor Dr. Syed Jawed Iqbal, Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Professor Naimat ullah Khilji, Nadir Ali Jamali, Najeeb ullah Rashdi, Sabeen Naeem, Rabeela Abro and others were also present on the occasion.