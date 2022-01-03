The Director Institute of Sindhiology, University of Sindh (SU) has announced pending results of two books on the subject of "Biographical Literature" and "History" in connection with "Literary Award 2020".

The director informed here on Monday, the decision of two jury members appointed for awarding books published in the year 2020 was in pending, due to which, the results of two books on biographical literature and history were withheld and now the announcement has been made after submission of results by these members.

He informed that the book "Qaid Kahani" authored by Ishtiaq Ansari on the subject of autobiographical literature and the book "Ander Jinein Adh" authored by Shams Jafrani on the subject of history had been selected for the awards 2020.

He said that the awards for the selected books would be given to the authors by holding a ceremony at the Institute of Sindhiology forthwith.