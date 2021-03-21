HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The official website of University of Sindh, Jamshoro has been hacked by Indian hackers on Sunday.

According to the varsity's spokesperson, Indian hackers have hacked news related portions of Sindh University's official website and uploaded Indian flags and slogans on it.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddiqui Kalhoro has taken notice of the incident and sought detailed report from Director IT Zeeshan Bharti. The VC also directed for conducting inquiry of the incident.

The Objective of the hackers is not known but University's IT experts had restored the website within hours, spokesman Nadir Mugheri said.