HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Study Center of University of Sindh Jamshoro had taken the unique initiative of establishing the first ever "Quiet Crime Library" (QCL) in the Juvenile Jail here on Thursday.

The purpose of the establishment of the idiosyncratic QCL is to provide reading facilities to the incarcerated adolescent for their welfare and divert their attention towards criminal activities, said Director Sindh University Pakistan Study Center Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar while inaugurating the Quiet Crime Library at a ceremony held in the juvenile prison of Hyderabad in a bid to provide an opportunity to the prisoners to read the books, seek knowledge and get education.

The young prisoners could quit the habits of crime in the future and they will be able to become useful members of society after being released from prison, he said.

Dr. Mahesar said that by providing educational opportunities in prison, the increasing crime could be lessened to a great extent in society and the criminal-minded broods will adopt good behavior and stay away from the world of felony.

He said that the establishment of QC library will help the imprisoned youth suffering from mental disorders, psychological tribulations and depression out of these problems, adding that such corrective methods will prove to be more effective than violent techniques for the elimination of crimes.

He said the rehabilitation of confined adolescents in society will be possible in a dignified manner only by imparting them education and art.

Emphasizing the reforms of the prison culture, he said that there should be a suitable arrangement for the socialization of the criminal youth at the time of coming out of prison after undergoing their punishments.

Dr Mahesar said that the released persons from prison could be prevented from going back to the same criminal world only if there might be a well-regarded space for them in society.

The IG Sindh Prisons Kazi Nazir Ahmed who also attended the ceremony said that the setup of a library for the Juvenile Prison by the University of Sindh was really a noble cause, which will bring about a gigantic change in the lives of the prisoners.

He said the QCL would have far-reaching results in the lives of young prisoners in the days to come. He said that every class of society should play a role for the best future of the youth imprisoned in jails as Sindh University took an initiative, which he said was commendable.

The Superintendent of Children's Jail Syed Naseem Ali and many others were also present on the occasion.