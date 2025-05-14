(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Pakistan Study Centre, University of Sindh held a special ceremony to honor the recent achievements of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), celebrating its unwavering commitment to national defense.

The SU spokesperson informed on Wednesday that the event was spearheaded by the Director of the Centre Professor Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar, who led the cake-cutting ceremony and paid glowing tribute to the bravery, professionalism and sacrifices of the PAF personnel. Faculty members and students gathered in large numbers, creating an atmosphere of national pride and unity.

The celebration served as a heartfelt expression of gratitude for the PAF’s vital role in safeguarding the country’s airspace and sovereignty.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar lauded the courage and dedication of the Pakistan Air Force and emphasized the significance of acknowledging and honoring the armed force’s contributions to national security.

Students actively participated in the event, voicing their admiration for the heroes of the skies and reaffirming their support for the nation’s defenders.