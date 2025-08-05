Open Menu

SU’s Panah Shah Model School Organizes Patriotic Event As Part Of Independence Celebrations

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The two-week-long Independence Day celebrations continued on the fifth consecutive day at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, where the Syed Panah Ali Shah Model School organized a vibrant event to highlight the objectives behind the creation of Pakistan.

The event was marked by great enthusiasm, with jubilant students and teachers waving national flags and participating in a variety of patriotic activities. The main hall of the school echoed with national songs sung by schoolchildren, who also performed dances and tableaus to express their love for the country.

According to the SU spokesperson, the students presented speeches to pay tribute to freedom fighters and national heroes. They also honored the sacrifices of army soldiers, Rangers and police officials who laid down their lives for the security of the nation.

The school was beautifully decorated with colorful balloons and buntings, offering a captivating sight for visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati, who chaired the event, said: “Pakistan is a great country. The founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along with our elders made unmatched sacrifices during the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent. The people of Sindh also played a pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan.” A large number of parents attended the event, witnessing the collective efforts of students, faculty and school management.

