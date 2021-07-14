University of Sindh (SU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Wednesday gave away cheques to 10 M.Phil and Ph.D scholars for the first time under Sindh Higher Education Commission Indigenous Scholarship program

In a ceremony organized by the SU's students' financial aid office (SFAO) in collaboration with the directorate of research & graduate studies (DRGS) at the VC office, the vice chancellor handed over the scholarship cheques to the deserving meritorious scholars of M.Phil and PhD of various disciplines.

Sindh HEC for the first time released a total amount of Rs 2.3 million under its indigenous scholarship program for the research scholars of M.Phil and PhD asking varsity administration to disburse an amount of Rs 230,000 each after selection of the need-cum-merit basis.

Later, the scholarship committee interviewed the scholars who applied for the slots and it finalized 10 Names for the award. However, deducting their remaining admission fees, the cheques were distributed among the 10 scholars of Sindh University.

The providential M.Phil scholars who received their cheques from the vice chancellor included Somal Jhatial, Chatro Mal, Jamshed Khan, Mahesh Kumar and Nazir Ashraf, while the PhD scholars including Balqees Baloch, Abdul Razzaq, Shakira, Tahira Pechuho and Fateh Ali also received the amount.

Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, director SFAO Dr Fiza Qureshi, director DRGS prof. Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon, Qamar Nagraj, Abdul Majeed Panhwar and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking, on the occasion, the vice chancellor Dr Kalhoro said Sindh HEC would be asked to increase the number of scholarships for research scholars so that more and more researchers might benefit from the program and complete their higher education.

He said that SU was currently providing various scholarships for which merit and needy students ought to come ahead and apply for the slots if they came up to the conditions and criteria.

The vice chancellor said that besides Sindh HEC, HEC Islamabad, department of Ushr & Zakat, Federal Government's Ehsas Scholarship Program, some private organizations were also extending their cooperation with Sindh University regarding the provision of scholarship, for which he said, he would always remain grateful to them.

On the other hand, the scholars have expressed happiness over receiving the scholarship cheques while the vice chancellor congratulated them.