SU's Scholarship Committee To Conduct Students Interviews For HEC Need Based Scholarship

SU's scholarship committee to conduct students interviews for HEC Need based Scholarship

The meeting of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Need Based Scholarship Committee held on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro which decided to conduct the interviews of the students of academic year 2019 and 2020 who have applied for the scholarships from November 9 to 17, 2021

The meeting decided to conduct interviews of the students at SBB Convention Center University of Sindh Jamshoro. The meeting was attended by the Director Students' Financial Aid Office Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Jariko, Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi, Hameedullah Dahri, Faisal Haider Shah, Qamar Nangraj and other members.

The meeting decided to conduct interviews of the students at SBB Convention Center University of Sindh Jamshoro. The meeting was attended by the Director Students' Financial Aid Office Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Jariko, Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi, Hameedullah Dahri, Faisal Haider Shah, Qamar Nangraj and other members.

