HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The second meeting of the Institutional Scholarship Award Committee (ISAC) for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship for the academic session 2K20 (Phase II) was held under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro late Friday evening.

Organized by Student Financial Aid Office (SFAO), the deans of various faculties, chairpersons of the concerned departments, directors, two nominees senior faculty members (one female), two eminent scholars outside the institution (one female), two community representatives (one female) were in attendance in the meeting.

The meeting was aimed at finalizing the number of scholarships to be awarded to applicants from digital data provided by higher education commission (HEC).

The Director SFAO who is also secretary of the committee briefed the committee members about the policy, SOPs and key points of the previous meeting.

The SFAO official Qamar Nangraj explained the details of the data and record of the students and told the participants regarding the criteria of scholarship.

He informed that SFAO had verified the records of 1423 candidates which were received through emails, WhatsApp and courier services.

The meeting decided to select 707 candidates for confirmed scholarship slots and 400 candidates for waiting slots based on scoring criteria achieved by candidates on need and merit basis.

Out of total slots, 50 percent slots/seats reserved for female candidates under this scheme would be granted to the girl students.

The Vice Chancellor directed SFAO to get verified the data from the examination wing and send it to HEC as per the final decision of the committee.

The meeting was attended by Deans; Prof. Dr. Khalil Khomabati, Prof. Dr. Javed Chandio, Prof. Dr Wazir Baloch, Committee members/nominees, Prof. (R) Abdul Majeed Chandio, Prof.(R) Dr. Ghulam Ali Jariko, Meritorious Prof.(R) Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto, Dr Haseen Musrat Shah, Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Zaidi, Dr Ali Raza laghari and Controller Semester Examination Mashooq Siddique.

The Director SFAO Dr Fiza Qureshi thanked the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and other university officers for their continuous administrative and technical support in the timely execution of the mega scholarship project.