SU's Urban Forestry To Help Lower Temperature In Campus: VC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:08 PM

SU's urban forestry to help lower temperature in campus: VC

University of Sindh (SU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has said that urban forestry could tackle heat waves, lower temperatures and reduce use of air conditioning needs in the campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :University of Sindh (SU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has said that urban forestry could tackle heat waves, lower temperatures and reduce use of air conditioning needs in the campus.

He said that trees could help save energy greatly used for heating during the winter; consequently, the urban forestry on the campus will further be enhanced to more acres of land.

He said this on Monday while talking to the concerned officials at the site of urban forestry on the campus during his first ever visit as vice chancellor.

Among others, Registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Project Director Abdul Wahab, Electrical Engineer Tanveer Gulfam, In-charge Plantation and Beautification Dr. Nabila Shah Jeelani and Ghulam Murtaza Khoso were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Kalhoro said that drip irrigation system (DIS) will be introduced in the urban forestry so as to diminish the expenditures being incurred on bringing water tankers to hose down the plants and trees.

He said all measures would be taken to beautify the campus and plant the saplings especially that of neem tree and gulmohar trees (Delonix regia) because, he said the azadirachta indica popularly known as "Neem: tree consumed water in very low quantity and it was a great source of providing shade and oxygen.

He directed the in-charge Planning and Beautification to plant delonix regia or gulmohar trees at the both sides of campus road leading to the central library from lower point in order to give a tremendous face-lift to the thoroughfare.

He also issued directives to cleanse the roads of campus on a regular basis. "Half of the faith is cleanliness; therefore, we should own our university and work honestly in our capacities.

Later, he paid a visit to the transport workshop of Sindh University where he inspected the modus operandi of working and sought a briefing on available point buses and other small vehicles.

