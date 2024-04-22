Suspect arrest in murder case of deaf, dumb young woman

The Hyderabad police have arrested the suspect in connection with the murder of a deaf and dumb young woman whose body was found hanging from the roof

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad police have arrested the suspect in connection with the murder of a deaf and dumb young woman whose body was found hanging from the roof.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the suspect Nooruddin Jamali had confessed his crime while also revealing that another person named Sajid Seraiki was his accomplice in the heinous offence of killing Khizri Pathan.

The murder had happened in the limits of Rahuki police station and the FIR of the incident was lodged on complaint of Ziarat Gul Pathan.