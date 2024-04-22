Suspect Arrest In Murder Case Of Deaf, Dumb Young Woman
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM
The Hyderabad police have arrested the suspect in connection with the murder of a deaf and dumb young woman whose body was found hanging from the roof
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad police have arrested the suspect in connection with the murder of a deaf and dumb young woman whose body was found hanging from the roof.
The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the suspect Nooruddin Jamali had confessed his crime while also revealing that another person named Sajid Seraiki was his accomplice in the heinous offence of killing Khizri Pathan.
The murder had happened in the limits of Rahuki police station and the FIR of the incident was lodged on complaint of Ziarat Gul Pathan.
Recent Stories
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock
'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'
Girl dies as pole falls in street
Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border ..
Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft case
AJK observes World Earth Day with a call to action on plastic pollution
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral4 minutes ago
-
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock4 minutes ago
-
'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'4 minutes ago
-
Girl dies as pole falls in street4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border areas10 minutes ago
-
Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft case4 minutes ago
-
AC visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists4 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested in injured condition in encounter4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan keens to expand existing relations with Iran by promoting parliamentary, economic ties: NA ..4 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing on Pervaiz Elahi's shifting case till May 24 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices to respondents on removal of DG PSB4 minutes ago