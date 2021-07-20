Suspect arrested after his video of harassing woman goes viral

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A suspect was arrested for harassing a woman on Shahra-e-Faisal on Tuesday after the video of incident made rounds over social media.

According to SSP East Sajid Sadozai, accused Hamza Mughal was arrested from Umar Colony.

Arrested could be easily identified in video posted by victim woman herself on social media.

Earlier, arrested accused along with his other accomplices were seen in a video harassing a woman commuting on an auto-rickshaw and accused on motorbikes through-out Shahra-e-Faisal. Accused also tried to stop the auto-rickshaw.