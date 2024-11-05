Open Menu

Suspect Arrested After Police Shootout In Shorkot

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 08:41 PM

Suspect arrested after police shootout in Shorkot

A police encounter late last night, resulted in the arrest of one injured suspect in Shorkot city, on Tuesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) A police encounter late last night, resulted in the arrest of one injured suspect in Shorkot city, on Tuesday.

According to police sources, officers stopped three suspected motorcyclists near the Teen Pulli area of the city.

The motorcyclists opened fire on the police and fled into a nearby sugarcane field.

During the exchange of gunfire, one of the suspects was injured while the others managed to escape.

The arrested individual was identified as Waseem who is believed to be involved in 17 cases of murder, theft and dacoity among other crimes.

APP/dba/378

