Suspect Arrested For Blackmailing

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The FIA Cyber Crime Circle apprehended a suspect involved in online harassment and blackmailing a woman on Monday.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the accused, identified as Muhammad Sohail, harassed a women. In a raid, mobile phones were seized from the possession of the accused. An investigation is ongoing.

