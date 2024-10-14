Suspect Arrested For Blackmailing
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The FIA Cyber Crime Circle apprehended a suspect involved in online harassment and blackmailing a woman on Monday.
According to an FIA spokesperson, the accused, identified as Muhammad Sohail, harassed a women. In a raid, mobile phones were seized from the possession of the accused. An investigation is ongoing.
