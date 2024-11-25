Suspect Arrested For Kidnapping, Killing Friend For Money
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 08:39 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The accused who kidnapped and killed his friend on Sunday for money in the provincial capital has fallen into the clutches of the law.
According to police sources, the police traced the accused through Safe City cameras and arrested him from Walton Road.
Abdullah is the main accused in the murder of his friend.
The police have further said that there was an argument between the accused and the victim over money, on which the accused opened fire and killed his friend.
The accused, Abdullah, had thrown the body into a canal near Harbanspura.
