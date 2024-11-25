Open Menu

Suspect Arrested For Kidnapping, Killing Friend For Money

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 08:39 PM

Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend for money

The accused who kidnapped and killed his friend on Sunday for money in the provincial capital has fallen into the clutches of the law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The accused who kidnapped and killed his friend on Sunday for money in the provincial capital has fallen into the clutches of the law.

According to police sources, the police traced the accused through Safe City cameras and arrested him from Walton Road.

Abdullah is the main accused in the murder of his friend.

The police have further said that there was an argument between the accused and the victim over money, on which the accused opened fire and killed his friend.

The accused, Abdullah, had thrown the body into a canal near Harbanspura.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Road Money Sunday From

Recent Stories

FDA seals two plots

FDA seals two plots

48 minutes ago
 Police officer martyred, 70 others injured by 'Teh ..

Police officer martyred, 70 others injured by 'Tehreek-e-Fasad:' Azma Bokhari

49 minutes ago
 Lahore AQI slightly improves

Lahore AQI slightly improves

49 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather to persist

Cold, dry weather to persist

49 minutes ago
 Three power thieves caught

Three power thieves caught

49 minutes ago
 Abducted girl recovered within a week

Abducted girl recovered within a week

55 minutes ago
Finance Minister stresses reforms in Department Ac ..

Finance Minister stresses reforms in Department Accounts Committee to promote tr ..

55 minutes ago
 Call to enforce laws to curb violence against wome ..

Call to enforce laws to curb violence against women

55 minutes ago
 Lahore police continue checking at entry, exit poi ..

Lahore police continue checking at entry, exit points

55 minutes ago
 Workshops held on best practices in online educati ..

Workshops held on best practices in online education

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official d ..

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official discuss development projects

1 hour ago
 PJA launches another training program on professio ..

PJA launches another training program on professional analysis of revenue docume ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan