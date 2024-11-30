Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Bykea Ride-hailing Driver In Bhara Kahu
Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Bhara Kahu Circle Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) arrested a suspect, Aamir Shah, on Saturday in connection with the blind murder of Muhammad Amjad, a driver associated with the ride-hailing service Bykea.
A police spokesperson told APP that the incident occurred on October 11, 2024, when Muhammad Amjad left his home in Qasimabad, Rawalpindi, around 3 p.m. for work.
Worried about his long absence, his family filed a missing person report. Later, his body was found near Abu Turab Mosque in a stormwater drain area of Bhara Kahu.
Muhammad Riaz, the maternal uncle of Amjad's wife, reported to the police that Amjad supported his family by working as a ride-hailing driver.
He stated that Amjad’s motorcycle and mobile phone were missing, and unknown assailants had killed him for reasons yet to be determined. "We seek justice for Amjad and the recovery of his stolen belongings," Riaz demanded.
The police promptly registered an FIR upon receiving the complaint and initiated an investigation.
Officers, including ASI Mukhtar Jafri, reached the crime scene and transported the body to Polyclinic Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The initial investigation revealed a deep wound below the chest, inflicted by a sharp weapon.
DIG Syed Ali Raza took immediate notice of the case and directed swift action.
The police employed advanced forensic and technical methods, leading to the arrest of Aamir Shah, who later confessed to killing Amjad during a robbery.
The suspect fled with the victim’s motorcycle and mobile phone, both of which remain under recovery efforts as the investigation continues.
Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and DIG Ali Raza commended the police team for apprehending the suspect.
The suspect will be challaned in court based on solid evidence to ensure he receives the deserved punishment. The victim’s family expressed hope for a fair trial and swift justice.
