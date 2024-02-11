Suspect arrested for stabbing man to death

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested suspect for stabbing to death a man few days ago here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the arrested suspect Zeeshan Haider stabbed a man namely Haider Abbas to death over petty dispute.

The case of the incident was registered in the Bani police station.

The Bani police, by using the intelligence and human resources through using scientific method, traced and arrested the accused who was fled away after committing the crime.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem said that the accused would be challaned and punished. The arrest of such accused involved in heinous crimes is important for ensuring the justice, he said.

.