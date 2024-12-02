Suspect Arrested For Violence Against Women
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Police have arrested an accused involved in violence against women here in the area of Gujranwala on Monday.
According to the details, a neighbour from Gujranwala called the 15 emergency helpline to report the incident. The caller said that cries and sounds of beatings could be heard daily from the house across the street. The perpetrator regularly assaulted his wife and her female family members. Upon receiving the information, the Virtual Women Police Station dispatched police to the location.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was living with her parents, and her husband would come daily to assault her.
During one of these incidents, when other women in the house tried to intervene, the suspect brandished a pistol. The police took immediate action, arrested the suspect, and registered a case against him.
The Safe Cities spokesperson said that legal proceedings against the suspect have been initiated.
Women are encouraged to immediately call 15 and press 2 to connect with the Virtual Women Police Station in case of any emergency, the spokesperson added.
