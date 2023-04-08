Suspect arrested from Pak Secretariat in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad police on Saturday arrested a suspect from Pak Secretariat who could not prove any identity to himself.

He said the suspect was detained in Pak Secretariat near the wall adjacent to Prime Minister's House.

A medical test is also being conducted to check the mental condition of the suspect, he maintained.