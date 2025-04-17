Suspect Arrested In Brutal Murder Of Mother, Daughter In Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Lohi Bher Police Station team, in collaboration with the Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU), arrested a suspect involved in the brutal murder of a mother and her daughter with a sharp-edged weapon, on Thursday.
An official told APP that a citizen approached Lohi Bher Police Station and reported that his mother and sister had been mercilessly killed by an unidentified individual. The complainant, who was a family member of the victims, demanded immediate legal action.
He said, acting promptly, the police registered case number 253/25 and launched a thorough investigation.
He said, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Sawan Zone Pari Gul Tareen, the Lohi Bher Police and HIU team used modern technology and forensic techniques to trace and arrest the suspect, Muhammad Sadaqat, for his involvement in the heinous double murder.
SP Gul Tareen said the accused had used a sharp-edged weapon to kill both women in a particularly brutal manner. A case has been registered under relevant legal provisions, and further interrogation is underway.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq stated that Islamabad Police is taking indiscriminate action against crimes, violence, and murder. “The suspect will face strict legal action and be brought to justice with the help of solid evidence,” he added.
He said Islamabad Police is utilizing all available resources to protect the lives and property of citizens.
