Suspect Arrested In Firing Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:54 PM

Suspect arrested in firing case

The police have taken a suspect into custody for opening fire on a trader in Kotwali police station area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The police have taken a suspect into custody for opening fire on a trader in Kotwali police station area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that Kotwali police had registered an FIR against two suspects under Section 324/34 for opening fire on a trader. “Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raid in an area and arrested one of the nominated suspects,” he said.

More Stories From Pakistan