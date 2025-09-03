Suspect arrested in firing case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The police have taken a suspect into custody for opening fire on a trader in Kotwali police station area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that Kotwali police had registered an FIR against two suspects under Section 324/34 for opening fire on a trader. “Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raid in an area and arrested one of the nominated suspects,” he said.