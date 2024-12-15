Open Menu

Suspect Arrested In Girl Kidnapping Case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Suspect arrested in girl kidnapping case

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in a girl kidnapping case.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a girl, a resident of Fort Abbas, who lived in a private hostel in Bahawalpur city in PS Baghdad-Ul-Jadid limits, was kidnapped. Later, she was brought to the Emergency Ward of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) in unconscious state. The girl had suffered wounds to her body and was rapped.

The police spokesman said that one of the suspects who had brought the girl to hospital was arrested by police when he was trying to escape. According to the Primary medical report, the girl might have receive burn wounds due to acid throwing.

The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan has taken notice of the incident and directed the Station House Officer of PS Baghdad-Ul-Jadid to register an FIR against the suspects besides ensuring their arrest. The police spokesman said that a special police team traced out the whereabouts of the gang leader by using modern technology and devices and arrested him. The suspect, identified as Ghufran Farooq, was wanted by police in different cases. “He used to contact girls by offering them online jobs.

A special police team is interrogating the accused.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Technology Victoria Bahawalpur Fort Abbas Sarfaraz Khan FIR Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

6 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

19 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

20 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

20 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

21 hours ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

23 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

23 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

23 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

23 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan