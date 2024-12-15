Suspect Arrested In Girl Kidnapping Case
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in a girl kidnapping case.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a girl, a resident of Fort Abbas, who lived in a private hostel in Bahawalpur city in PS Baghdad-Ul-Jadid limits, was kidnapped. Later, she was brought to the Emergency Ward of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) in unconscious state. The girl had suffered wounds to her body and was rapped.
The police spokesman said that one of the suspects who had brought the girl to hospital was arrested by police when he was trying to escape. According to the Primary medical report, the girl might have receive burn wounds due to acid throwing.
The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan has taken notice of the incident and directed the Station House Officer of PS Baghdad-Ul-Jadid to register an FIR against the suspects besides ensuring their arrest. The police spokesman said that a special police team traced out the whereabouts of the gang leader by using modern technology and devices and arrested him. The suspect, identified as Ghufran Farooq, was wanted by police in different cases. “He used to contact girls by offering them online jobs.
A special police team is interrogating the accused.
