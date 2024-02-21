Suspect arrested in injured condition after alleged encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Hyderabad Police arrested an accused in an injured condition along with a pistol in the alleged encounter.

The Police spokesman informed on Wednesday that two suspects riding a motorcycle near Miran school tried to escape after finding the police.

He said that the police chased them, and an encounter took place between the accused and the police near Amani Shah Graveyard.

In the two-way exchange of fire, one accused was arrested on the spot in injured condition with a pistol while his accomplice escaped. The detained accused was identified as Ghulam Rasool Narejo, who was shifted to the hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified efforts to arrest the absconding suspect and started further investigation.