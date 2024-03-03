Open Menu

Suspect Arrested In Injured Condition After Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 09:30 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Hyderabad Police arrested a suspect in injured condition after an encounter near the WAPDA Employees Labour Hall in Khokhar Mohalla.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that suspects riding on a motorbike tried to escape when a mobile van of the City police station signalled them to stop for checking.

He alleged that the suspects opened fire on the police to evade their arrest but one of them got injured when the police fired back.

He added that the injured suspect Adnan Shaikh alias Adu was rounded up in injured condition but his accomplice escaped.

Adu was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the surgery of his wounds.

The spokesman said the police were checking previous criminal record of the suspect.

The police also recovered a pistol from possession of Adu.

