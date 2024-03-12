Suspect Arrested In Injured Condition After Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 08:12 PM
The Pinyari police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire near Ghafoor Shah graveyard
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Pinyari police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire near Ghafoor Shah graveyard.
The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that during patrolling the police signalled 2 suspected persons riding on a motorbike to stop, but the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape.
He claimed that one of the suspects, Akram Yousufzai, sustained a gunshot during the exchange of fire and he was arrested but his associate escaped.
He told that the suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for treatment of a gunshot wound in his leg.
The spokesman alleged that Yousufzai was a street criminal.
