Suspect Arrested In Injured Condition After Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2024 | 09:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) A suspect was shot and injured before being arrested by the police in an encounter near Giddu Naka area.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Saturday that the police was allegedly engaged in an exchange of fire by two suspects riding on a motorbike.

He claimed that one of the suspects was hit by a bullet in his leg and he was subsequently rounded up, however, he added, his accomplie managed to escape.

The injured suspect, Manzoor Ali Kalhoro, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for treatment.

The spokesman said the police were checking the previous criminal record of Kalhoro.

