Suspect Arrested In Injured Condition In Police Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Suspect arrested in injured condition in police encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Jamshoro district police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter in the limits of Lunikot police station on Sunday.

The police spokesman informed that the police tried to round up 4 suspects but the police faced resistance as the suspects resorted to firing.

He added that in the exchange of fire Ahsaan Wahucho sustained a gunshot and was later arrested but his 3 accomplices escaped.

Wahucho was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in Jamshoro.

He told the police during initial interrogation that he and his associates were present in the Lunikot area with a plan to commit a robbery.

