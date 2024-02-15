Suspect arrested in injured condition near passport office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Hyderabad Police arrested an accused in injured condition in the alleged police encounter. A police spokesman said on Thursday that the site police encountered armed motorcycle-riding suspects near the passport office.

The accused opened fire on the police to avoid arrest, in the retaliatory action of the police, one of the accused was arrested on the spot in injured condition with a pistol while his accomplice managed to escape.

The detained accused was identified as Mola Bux, who was shifted to the hospital for immediate medical attention while further investigation was started.