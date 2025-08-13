Suspect arrested in Mansehra for gunpoint mobile phone snatchings

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Manehra Police on Wednesday have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a series of mobile phone snatching incidents at gunpoint in the jurisdictions of City Police Station and Sadar Police Station.

According to police, four such incidents occurred in recent days, one case was registered at Sadar Police Station and two at City Police Station.

Acting on the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, law enforcement teams used modern technical resources and professional expertise to apprehend the suspect, identified as Abdul Wahab, son of Qari Tahir, a resident of Chitta Batta.

Stolen mobile phones were also recovered from the suspect’s possession. Police said raids are continuing to track down his accomplices and facilitators, with further investigation under way.