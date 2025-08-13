Suspect Arrested In Mansehra For Gunpoint Mobile Phone Snatchings
Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Manehra Police on Wednesday have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a series of mobile phone snatching incidents at gunpoint in the jurisdictions of City Police Station and Sadar Police Station.
According to police, four such incidents occurred in recent days, one case was registered at Sadar Police Station and two at City Police Station.
Acting on the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, law enforcement teams used modern technical resources and professional expertise to apprehend the suspect, identified as Abdul Wahab, son of Qari Tahir, a resident of Chitta Batta.
Stolen mobile phones were also recovered from the suspect’s possession. Police said raids are continuing to track down his accomplices and facilitators, with further investigation under way.
Recent Stories
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025
Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July
Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025
Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chrome browser
US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success of Alaska summit
Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for oil exports
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC launches tree plantation campaign3 minutes ago
-
Strict action being taking against illegal occupants of govt housing units: NA told3 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in Mansehra for gunpoint mobile phone snatchings3 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker mourns passing of Atif Aslam’s father13 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues GLOF alert for KP13 minutes ago
-
DC launches tree plantation campaign, distributes saplings among students43 minutes ago
-
AJK PM pays tribute to security forces for successful operations against terrorists in Balochistan43 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 476,600 cusecs water53 minutes ago
-
U.S, Pakistan reaffirm counterterrorism cooperation in Islamabad Dialogue1 hour ago
-
National Assembly session commences under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship1 hour ago
-
Health advisor takes notice of high dengue cases in Charsadda1 hour ago
-
Police arrest 79 accused of 31 gangs1 hour ago