Open Menu

Suspect Arrested In Mansehra For Gunpoint Mobile Phone Snatchings

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Suspect arrested in Mansehra for gunpoint mobile phone snatchings

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Manehra Police on Wednesday have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a series of mobile phone snatching incidents at gunpoint in the jurisdictions of City Police Station and Sadar Police Station.

According to police, four such incidents occurred in recent days, one case was registered at Sadar Police Station and two at City Police Station.

Acting on the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, law enforcement teams used modern technical resources and professional expertise to apprehend the suspect, identified as Abdul Wahab, son of Qari Tahir, a resident of Chitta Batta.

Stolen mobile phones were also recovered from the suspect’s possession. Police said raids are continuing to track down his accomplices and facilitators, with further investigation under way.

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO f ..

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..

56 minutes ago
 Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

58 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, ..

Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong

1 hour ago
 Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue fo ..

AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025

2 hours ago
 Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in ..

Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants t ..

Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chro ..

Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chrome browser

11 hours ago
 US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success o ..

US, Russia reaffirm commitment to ensure success of Alaska summit

13 hours ago
 Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for ..

Iraq, Syria discuss revival of Banias pipeline for oil exports

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan