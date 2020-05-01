UrduPoint.com
Suspect Arrested In Rape, Murder Case Commits Suicide

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:50 PM

Suspect arrested in rape, murder case commits suicide

The suspect arrested in the rape and murder case of a minor girl on April 29 committed suicide in GOR police station here Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The suspect arrested in the rape and murder case of a minor girl on April 29 committed suicide in GOR police station here Friday.

According to the police, the suspect Siddique Bengali, who allegedly raped and killed a 9 years old girl and threw her dead body in the premises of Quaid Park, was shifted to the emergency ward of Liaquat University Hospital.

The police obtained 3-day physical remand of Bengali from the civil judge and judicial magistrate on Thursday.

The suspect has been accused in the FIR of luring the daughter of Shamshad Odho and than subjecting her to rape and murder.

The police claim that Bengali confessed the crime during initial interrogation.

