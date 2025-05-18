Suspect arrested in robbery case

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) CIA police solved a two-year-old robbery case involving Rs 2.5 million.

According to police, the incident had taken place in the Ghala Mandi area in the jurisdiction of Model Town police station, where a local commission agent, Abdullah, was robbed.

SI Waqas Ghumman traced and arrested the suspect from Sialkot and recovered the looted amount, which has been returned to the complainant.

During the suspect's physical remand, more revelations about other crimes are expected.

In recognition of his efforts, DPO Vehari Muhammad Afzal awarded Waqas Ghumman Rs25,000 in cash and a certificate. Local organizations and community representatives have also congratulated him on his success.