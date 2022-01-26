Suspect arrested involved in murder of journalist

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on Wednesday arrested the main suspect involved in the murder of journalist Husnain Shah who was shot dead in front of the Lahore Press Club two days ago

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on Wednesday arrested the main suspect involved in the murder of journalist Husnain Shah who was shot dead in front of the Lahore Press Club two days ago.

The police said officials conducted a raid at a car showroom on Jail Road and arrested the suspect, Amir Butt.

Earlier, three people had also been arrested allegedly involved in the killing of the journalist.

The police revealed that the accused were being interrogated.

The investigation was underway, the police said.