Suspect arrested on attacking religious scholar

A man was taken into custody by police on Thursday who was suspected to attack a religious scholar in Korangi area of the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was taken into custody by police on Thursday who was suspected to attack a religious scholar in Korangi area of the megalopolis.

According to police, renowned religious scholar patron-in-chief of Darul Uloom Mufti Taqi Usmani who had come to offer Fajr Prayers in a mosque located within limits of Awami Colony Police Station, during which a person was stopped from meeting the scholar over suspicion. During his search by security guards of Mufti Taqi Usmani, a dagger was recovered from his possession.

Suspect Asim Laeeq s/o Laeeq was taken into custody by the police.

SSP Korangi Shah Jahan told APP that Asim was suffering from mental illness and his doctor had confirmed Asim was suffering from mental illness since years. Suspect had told the police that he had came to meet Mufti Taqi Usmani to appeal the scholar for praying. Suspect's wife was angry with him and had left his home.

SSP said the suspect was still in custody and further investigations were underway.