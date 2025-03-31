Suspect Arrested With 48 Bottles Of Liquor
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 10:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Artillery Maidan Police Station of district South Police on Monday arrested a suspect during a routine patrol, recovering 48 bottles of liquor from his possession.
According to spokesperson for district South Police, the accused has been identified as Vikash, son of Kishore Lal, and an FIR has been registered against him.
The suspect was apprehended along with a motorcycle. Further investigation was underway.
