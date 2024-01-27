Suspect arrested with gunshot injury after encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The A-Section police have arrested a suspected street criminal in injured condition in an encounter which occurred in the Latifabad unit number 8 area.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the police signalled 2 suspects rising on a motorbike to stop but they sped away.

He added that the police chased the suspects and the chase ended in an alleged exchange of fire during which suspect Amir Jamali sustained a gunshot wound.

He said that though Jamali was rounded up his associate managed to escape. The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the surgery of his wound.