Suspect Arrested With Gunshot Injury In Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Hyderabad police arrested a suspected street criminal in injured condition in an encounter on Risala road in the limits of City police station here Sunday.
According to the police spokesman, a patrolling team of City police station signalled 3 persons riding on a motorbike to stop for checking.
However, he claimed, the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape. One of them, later identified as Syed Bilal, sustained a gunshot wound in his leg during the exchange of fire, he told.
He added that Bilal was apprehended but his 2 accomplices escaped.The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).
The spokesman said that the police were checking the previous criminal history of the suspect.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation salutes martyrs of Gayari Sector Tragedy on 12th anniversary2 seconds ago
-
Mehbooba denounces authorities for closing Srinagar Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr5 seconds ago
-
DC Murree for taking strict action against transporters indulge in overcharging8 seconds ago
-
Police ensures foolproof security arrangements at churches30 minutes ago
-
Senate Secretariat establishes facilitation desk for Senators-elect30 minutes ago
-
Chilas landslide martyr's funeral prayer offered in Gilgit30 minutes ago
-
Beggars flock to Lahore’s markets, malls ahead of Eid30 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab president stresses supremacy of parliament30 minutes ago
-
Lahore flourishes with seasonal blooms ahead of Eid30 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz reaches Masjid-e-Nabawi40 minutes ago
-
Healthy population backbone of prosperous society : CM40 minutes ago
-
Experts offer healthy food tips for Eid40 minutes ago