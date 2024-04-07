Suspect arrested with gunshot injury in encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Hyderabad police arrested a suspected street criminal in injured condition in an encounter on Risala road in the limits of City police station here Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, a patrolling team of City police station signalled 3 persons riding on a motorbike to stop for checking.

However, he claimed, the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape. One of them, later identified as Syed Bilal, sustained a gunshot wound in his leg during the exchange of fire, he told.

He added that Bilal was apprehended but his 2 accomplices escaped.The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

The spokesman said that the police were checking the previous criminal history of the suspect.