Suspect Arrests In Injured Condition

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Suspect arrests in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) A suspect was arrested in an injured condition after an alleged police encounter here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, during patrolling, the B Section police encountered a group of dacoits near Laghari Goth and during the exchange of gunfire from both sides, one suspect, along with arms, was apprehended in an injured condition, while his accomplice managed to escape.

The suspect was identified as Ali Raza and immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, efforts were underway to locate the fugitive suspect, police have started further investigation.

