Suspect Associated With Banned Outfit Remanded CTD's Custody
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Saturday granted Bilawal Shar a 4-day physical remand to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).
According to details, a team of CTD claimed to have apprehended Shar from a locality near the Jamshoro district railway crossing.
The CTD also claimed that a grenade, 600 grams of explosives, banners of a banned nationalist organization, a detonator, ball bearings, and other materials were recovered from the possession of Shar.
The department also accused him of inciting students in the public sector universities in Jamshoro against the state. The CTD sought the remand of Shar for further interrogation and also to elicit information about his other associates.
